Transnet wins court bid to stop Chinese train supplier selling parts
CRRC E-Loco Supply stopped from selling spare parts that could bring to service 120 grounded locomotives
16 July 2025 - 05:00
Transnet has won its urgent legal bid to stop Chinese locomotives supplier CRRC E-Loco Supply (CRRC) from selling or disposing of spare parts that could bring to service 120 grounded locomotives.
Whether the company should hand over the parts for 120 locomotives to work is still in limbo until the main application by Transnet from 2022 is resolved. ..
