SA and US begin talks to reduce 30% tariffs before August 1
Ramaphosa confirms diplomatic engagements are under way in an effort to de-escalate tensions
16 July 2025 - 19:40
SA and the US have begun discussions aimed at reducing a looming 30% tariff on SA exports, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
This is as Pretoria scrambles to shield businesses and labour from the high tariff before August 1 when the levies are due to be implemented. Ramaphosa confirmed on Wednesday diplomatic engagements are under way in an effort to de-escalate tensions and preserve market access for SA producers from the heightened trade restrictions. ..
