Punitive action against Mchunu would be unfair, says Ramaphosa
16 July 2025 - 17:48
President Cyril Ramaphosa says implementing any punitive measures against police minister Senzo Mchunu regarding his alleged links to criminal networks would be unfair and would create a dangerous precedent.
These “untested allegations” based on revelations by KwaZulu- Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi would be probed by the yet-to be established commission of inquiry into the matter. ..
