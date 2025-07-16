After holding fares steady for the past 10 years, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has announced that fare adjustments will be implemented across the Metrorail network on August 1.
This marks the first increase since 2015, and the group said the fare adjustment will contribute to the network’s long-term sustainability.
Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said single tickets will increase by R2.50, while return tickets will increase by between R5.50 and R6 depending on the zone or distance travelled.
“Even with this fare adjustment, Prasa Rail fares remain the most affordable across all modes of transport. We are committed to providing affordable, safe and efficient commuter services,” said Prasa Rail CEO Nwabisa Gqamane-Ntiyane.
Makanda said the department of transport had approved the fare adjustment after comprehensive stakeholder consultations in 2023. The additional revenue will fund critical operational needs, including energy and maintenance costs, as well as enhanced safety and security measures at stations and on trains.
Prasa Rail has also announced the reintroduction of weekly and monthly tickets, offering bigger discounts.
“Prasa Rail’s off-peak discounts remain in place, offering even more affordable fares for those travelling between 9am and 2pm, with fares discounted by 50%-40% during this period. Commuters can find detailed information about the new fares, seasonal tickets, and station-specific details by visiting their nearest Metrorail station,” Makanda said.
Prasa Rail to hike fares in August
It will be the first fare adjustment since 2015
