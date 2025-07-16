Parliament acts on allegations by Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
Ad hoc committee to be formally adopted on July 23 to investigate claims raised by KZN police commissioner
16 July 2025 - 13:08
The joint meeting of the portfolio committee on police and the portfolio committee on justice and constitutional development has resolved to recommend the establishment of an ad hoc committee, to address the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
The decision follows deliberations mandated by the speaker of the National Assembly, who referred the matter for urgent consideration. The formal adoption of the ad hoc committee is scheduled to take place next week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.