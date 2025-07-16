NGO threatens Ramaphosa with legal action for failing to appoint youth agency board

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: FRENNIE SHIVAMBU
Four months have lapsed since parliament recommended nine candidates to fill the National Youth Development Agency (Nyda) board — but the list is gathering dust at the Union Buildings, waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature.
The portfolio committee on women, youth and people with disabilities adopted the list of board members in March after marathon interviews that were marred by drama and sent it to Ramaphosa for him to appoint them.
The list comprises:
Kelly Sandra Baloyi;
Thembisile Precious Mawuha;
Wiseman Mfaniseni Mbatha;
Bonga Sipheshile Makhanya;
Sibusiso Makhathini;
Irfaan Mangera;
Sunshine Minenhle Myende;
Busisiwe Nandipha Nxumalo; and
Xabiso Nicholas Nyati
It is unclear why Ramaphosa has not appointed the board and chairperson from the list, which excludes ANC Youth League members after the drama during the interview process.
The delay in appointing the board has raised the ire of a small NGO from the Eastern Cape, which has threatened Ramaphosa with legal action should he fail to finalise the appointments.
The Gqeberha Federation of Youth in Business has given Ramaphosa until the end of the week to appoint the board.
“The president performs his legislative functions … in accordance with the National Assembly recommendations dated March 18, within five court days from date hereof,” the foundation says in a letter to Ramaphosa.
“Failure by the president to do as set out above, we hold instructions to approach courts on an urgent basis for appropriate relief.”
The foundation argues that once parliament has sent him its recommendation he need do little more than put pen to paper.
“It is common cause that the nature of the discretion required of the president in respect of the National Assembly recommendations is based on limited information, which has already been furnished to the president as part of the recommendation,” it says.
“Nothing further is required of the president. Accordingly it is inexplicable how the appointment of the incoming board could have been so unreasonably delayed.”
The foundation argues Ramaphosa has to appoint the new board as the term of the interim board has not been extended beyond June 1, making its standing irregular and unlawful.
One of the foundation’s other concerns is that the chair of the interim board, Asanda Luwaca, has been appointed to the board of the National Skills Authority.
“The deputy executive chairperson (Karabo Mohale) has also recently been appointed to serve as the commissioner of the Independent Communications Authority of SA — a role that is full-time in its nature. Again, this worsens the leadership deficit facing the agency,” it says in the letter.
“Thulisa Ndlela, who forms part of the interim board, is also above the age of 35, which is the threshold of youth. This is quite concerning in that the youth of SA and their interests cannot be championed by those who do not fall within the youth bracket.”
