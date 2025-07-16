FlySafair pilots union wage strike looms
Union Solidarity is demanding a three-year wage deal for hikes of 10.5% in year one, CPI plus 4.5% and CPI plus 4% in the outer years
16 July 2025 - 11:38
Trade union Solidarity said a strike at local and regional airline FlySafair could commence in a few days after wage talks that began three months ago deadlocked.
The union is demanding a three-year wage deal for increases of 10.5% in year one, consumer price inflation (CPI) plus 4.5% and CPI plus 4% in the outer years of the agreement. Solidarity deputy general secretary Helgard Cronje said the airline was offering a 5.7% increase in the first year and CPI plus 1.5% in the second and third years. SA’s inflation rate meanwhile edged up from March’s 2.7% to 2.8% in April. ..
