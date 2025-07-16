Court saves Gayton McKenzie’s department from asset removal on budget day
The writ of execution emanates from a case a former IT contractor won against the department over unlawful termination of a contract
16 July 2025 - 14:56
On the day sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie presented his R6.3bn budget in parliament, the sheriff was at the department’s head office in Pretoria to remove equipment and vehicles over an unpaid R12m court order.
The department had to argue urgently before judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen on Tuesday to stop the sheriff from clearing the office...
