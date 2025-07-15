S&P says Transnet will burn cash until 2028
Ratings agency says the rail group is likely to miss its target to move 250-million tonnes of freight by 2030
15 July 2025 - 05:00
S&P Global Ratings expects Transnet to burn cash over the next three years and says the government’s “extraordinary support” of the entity due to its importance to the SA economy is key to keeping it afloat.
The agency said the end result will be that the freight and rail group, indispensable to SA’s economy, is likely to miss its target to move 250-million tonnes of freight by 2030...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.