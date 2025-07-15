Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the risk of a coup
Historic shift in intelligence transparency in SA, where talk of a military overthrow was once unthinkable
15 July 2025 - 19:30
The presidency has for the first time publicly flagged the risk of a coup in a startling admission made by minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Her comments were made during a media briefing on Tuesday on the redacted version of SA’s national security strategy for 2024-28 adopted by the cabinet in March 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.