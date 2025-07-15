Presidency and DA in war of words over Jonas’ US status
While DA says envoy has been denied a diplomatic visa, presidency says accusations misrepresent his role and structure of foreign engagement
15 July 2025 - 21:19
The presidency has refuted the DA’s allegations that SA’s envoy to the US, Mcebisi Jonas, has been sidelined by the Trump administration, accusing the party of exploiting tensions between Pretoria and Washington for political gain.
Jonas, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the expulsion of former SA ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool, has been denied a diplomatic visa since May, according to DA MP Emma Powell. ..
