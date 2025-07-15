Oppenheimers pull the plug on Brenthurst Foundation
Foundation was at the forefront of economic thought leadership in Africa
15 July 2025 - 16:28
UPDATED 15 July 2025 - 19:11
The Brenthurst Foundation has closed its doors, with the Oppenheimers telling Business Day they are shifting their focus to new ways of supporting Africa’s development.
Established in 2004 by the Oppenheimer family as an extension of the Brenthurst Initiative of 2003, the Johannesburg-based think-tank set out with a bold ambition: to help accelerate Africa’s economic expansion by sparking rigorous debate, generating new ideas, and providing practical policy advice...
