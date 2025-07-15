Mchunu-linked Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave
Move comes amid investigation into deputy national police commissioner’s alleged links to the criminal underworld
15 July 2025 - 20:14
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct and corruption.
Sibiya’s leave of absence is the latest flashpoint in an unfolding scandal surrounding police minister Senzo Mchunu, who has been placed at the centre of allegations of political interference and institutional capture within the country’s criminal justice system. ..
