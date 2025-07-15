Legal bodies warn of AI pitfalls that could lead to lawyers being disbarred
Judges in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have reported lawyers for citing non-existing case laws in two cases
15 July 2025 - 05:00
Legal bodies have warned against “irresponsible” use of AI in court papers, flagging it could lead to disbarment of lawyers in the future after two judgments found lawyers cited “non-existing case laws” and essentially misled the court.
“If you make submissions in court and have not verified correctness thereof then you are misleading the court. That is one of the biggest sins you could ever commit as a legal practitioner. Disbarment will be considered in future,” Legal Practice Council (LPC) deputy chair Llewelyn Curlewis told Business Day. ..
