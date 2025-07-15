How to spot counterfeit clothing

KwaZulu-Natal police found counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of R400m at a freight depot at Edwin Swales, south of Durban, including fake Gucci, Balmain and Louis Vuitton bags, Karl Lagerfeld shoes, jewellery and Le Creuset kitchen ware. Picture: SAPS
Many SA shoppers are on the hunt for discounts on high-end luxury brands and trendy streetwear labels, and while it is fun to stumble on a bargain, discovering that it is counterfeit can be an upsetting and expensive mistake.
Michael Zahariev, co-founder of official luxury reseller Luxity, knows how to spot a fake; here are his top six tips when searching for luxury items.
Price
If the item costs substantially less than articles from the brand’s own stores or from established resale platforms, assume the “saving” comes from skipping authenticity altogether. Check the average price before believing you have found a bargain.
Paper trail and guarantees
A genuine item can trace its life story. Ask for an original till slip, e-receipt, certificate card or online transfer record, then verify dates and store numbers. A clear, no-questions-asked return policy reinforces confidence, while evasiveness is a red flag.
Buy from the professionals
Stick to authorised boutiques and reputable resellers that offer escrow services and maintain storefronts or warehouses. Random Instagram or Facebook sellers using the word “authentic” rarely have the processes (or accountability) to match.
Material quality
Counterfeiters often nail the look but fail when it comes to the feel. Examine the feel of the leather or canvas with your hands, run your fingers along stitch lines and test hardware weight. Luxury pieces feature dense fabrics, ultra-even stitching and flawlessly plated metals. Anything creaky, light or fraying is suspect.
Branding consistency
Fonts, letter spacing, logo placement and Pantone shades are governed by strict brand guidelines. Compare with the latest product images on the official site. Misaligned letters, fuzzy printing or slightly “off” colours betray a fake faster than misspelt names.
Independent verification
When in doubt, pay a certified third-party authenticator or use services that can assist in any authenticity matters.
Luxity's Michael Zahariev has advice on how to ensure your bargain designer wear is not fake
LUNCEDO MTWENTWE: The real cost of a bargain: illicit trade gutting our SMEs
Truworths lists Temu and Shein as its top risks
Spitz interdicts entity selling ‘fake’ Carvela products
