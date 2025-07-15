National

Gwede Mantashe appointed acting police minister

Mantashe will serve in this capacity until Firoz Cachalia is available to take up the role in August

15 July 2025 - 21:34
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe has been appointed acting minister of police with immediate effect, the presidency announced on Tuesday.

It said Mantashe will serve in this capacity until Firoz Cachalia, who will retire from his position at the University of the Witwatersrand at the end of July, assumes the post in August.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Mantashe will retain his responsibilities as minister of mineral & petroleum resources.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation on Sunday night that he had placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave, replacing him with Cachalia. 

Ramaphosa also announced that he had established a judicial commission of inquiry chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga to investigate allegations relating to the infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates. 

This is after explosive revelations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi who alleged that deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and Mchunu had obstructed justice, stalled investigations into political killings and organised crime, and shielded politically connected suspects.

He alleged that on March 26 a total of 121 case dockets under investigation were taken away from the political killings task team as directed by Sibiya acting on the instruction of the Mchunu, to disband the task team. 

TimesLIVE

Security cracks laid bare as minister flags the risk of a coup

Historic shift in intelligence transparency in SA, where talk of a military overthrow was once unthinkable
National
3 hours ago

ANC postpones NEC meeting and turns focus on Western Cape

This follows the appearance of police minister Senzo Mchunu and higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane before the party’s integrity committee
Politics
11 hours ago

Mchunu-linked Shadrack Sibiya placed on leave

Move comes amid investigation into deputy national police commissioner’s alleged links to the criminal underworld
National
2 hours ago

Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry

President’s action marks the most sweeping anti-corruption intervention since the Zondo commission
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses another opportunity

President squanders chance to show he is serious about sleaze-free administration
Opinion
18 hours ago
