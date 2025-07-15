Defects in metal tubes delay return to service of Koeberg unit 1

Once the maintenance work is complete, unit 1's reactor core will be refuelled, tested and synchronised to the national electricity grid. Picture: ESKOM
Defects detected in metal tubes have delayed the return to service of Koeberg nuclear power station’s unit 1 until the end of August.
The unit, which has been offline undergoing maintenance, was expected to be back in service by July.
Eskom said in an update on Tuesday that during scheduled eddy current inspections — a nondestructive testing method used to detect cracks, corrosion or wear in the metal tubes of steam generators — “defects were identified on four tubes among several thousand tubes inspected, across two of the newly installed generators”.
“This revised timeline underscores Eskom’s commitment to conducting thorough inspections and maintaining the highest quality standards to ensure the ongoing safe and reliable performance of the country’s only nuclear power station,” it said.
“Eskom carried out an advanced automated process to address the four tube defects, supported by specialised international teams working with local experts. These critical repairs have now been completed to uphold the highest safety and quality standards.”
The power utility added that the delayed return to service of the unit would not pose an increased threat of load-shedding.
Major maintenance, including a legally required 10-yearly test, in which the reactor building was pressurised over 72 hours and its leak rate and structural integrity monitored, were completed.
Eskom said the plant’s unit 2 remained fully operational, generating up to 946MW.
