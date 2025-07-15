Creecy dissolves dysfunctional RAF board
15 July 2025 - 17:40
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has dissolved the Road Accident Fund (RAF) board of directors in the wake of persistent governance and operational challenges that have undermined its ability to function.
The board’s failure to discharge its fiduciary duties had resulted in the loss of confidence in its ability to run the entity effectively, the transport department said in a statement on Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.