National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Managing public assets in uncertain times

Business Day TV speaks to Musa Mabesa, principal executive officer of the GEPF

14 July 2025 - 20:15
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
With more than R2.3-trillion under management, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is Africa’s largest pension fund, and it is navigating a complex investment climate. Business Day TV spoke to Musa Mabesa, GEPF principal executive officer, about how the fund is managing risk, adapting its strategy and safeguarding the pensions of more than 1.2-million public servants.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.