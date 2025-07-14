With more than R2.3-trillion under management, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) is Africa’s largest pension fund, and it is navigating a complex investment climate. Business Day TV spoke to Musa Mabesa, GEPF principal executive officer, about how the fund is managing risk, adapting its strategy and safeguarding the pensions of more than 1.2-million public servants.
WATCH: Managing public assets in uncertain times
Business Day TV speaks to Musa Mabesa, principal executive officer of the GEPF
