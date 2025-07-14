No grants will be cancelled amid income verification drive
14 July 2025 - 13:31
SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Themba Matlou has moved to clarify the agency’s ongoing social grant review process, following public concern and confusion about the status of payments to beneficiaries.
Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Matlou reiterated that no social grants have been suspended or cancelled. “All approved grants remain valid, and payments continue to be processed,” he said. The agency confirmed that a fourth payment date had been introduced to accommodate beneficiaries undergoing review, ensuring their payments were not disrupted while verification was under way. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.