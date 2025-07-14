Legal action mooted against medical schemes over racial profiling
Council for Medical Schemes head of legal affairs John Letsoalo tells MPs findings were ‘quite distasteful’
14 July 2025 - 05:00
Private medical aid sector regulator the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has raised the prospect of legal action against medical schemes found to have practiced racial profiling against black service providers.
The council’s head of legal affairs John Letsoalo said in a meeting of parliament’s health committee that legal advice would be sought about whether an approach could be made to the Equality Court or whether a class action should be instituted by those negatively affected by racially discriminatory practices by medical schemes. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.