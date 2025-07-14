BLSA sounds warning on Trump’s ‘deeply concerning’ 30% tariffs
CEO Busi Mavuso says urgent policy decisions must be made as SA prepares for the worst-case scenario
14 July 2025 - 11:31
Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso has expressed concern over US President Donald Trump’s decision to slap 30% tariffs on most exports from SA, describing the move as “deeply concerning”, and has called on the country to prepare for the worst-case scenario.
She said similar interventions employed during the Covid era would be useful in dealing with the tariff fallout and save hundreds of thousands of jobs...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.