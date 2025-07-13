National

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Mkhwanazi’s allegations

Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior law enforcement officials and police minister Senzo Mchunu

13 July 2025 - 18:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Presidency/X
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: Presidency/X

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address SA on Sunday night following the explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior law enforcement officials and police minister Senzo Mchunu last week. Business Day reported Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of political interference in police operations, links with unscrupulous characters, and disbanding a task team probing political killings and drug cartels, among other things. 

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa took matters of national security very seriously. 

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has been seized with this matter in recent days and will following various consultations take the nation into his confidence at 7pm the 13 of July.”

