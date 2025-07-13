Schreiber unveils new visas for film and events sectors
Minister says new categories aim to speed up authorisation to aid economic activity
13 July 2025 - 18:28
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has announced the introduction of two new visa categories aimed at removing administrative barriers to economic activity in the film and events sectors.
Addressing the National Assembly during the home affairs budget vote debate, the minister said the new schemes form part of a broader digital transformation agenda intended to position home affairs as an economic enabler...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.