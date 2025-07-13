Police minister Senzo Mchunu placed on leave as Ramaphosa unleashes far-reaching inquiry
President’s action marks the most sweeping anti-corruption intervention since the Zondo commission
President Cyril Ramaphosa has established a judicial commission of inquiry to investigate explosive allegations that drug cartels and political insiders have infiltrated the police, prosecution and intelligence services, and immediately placed police minister Senzo Mchunu on leave.
The commission of inquiry, headed by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is tasked with probing the allegations against Mchunu, including investigating whether any members of the national executive responsible for the criminal justice system were complicit, aided and abetted or participated in the alleged criminal activities...
