Timothy Omotoso in a previous court appearance. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha will on Monday hear the first part of the appeal process in the case of Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, who were acquitted in April of rape and human trafficking.
This follows a directive by judge Irma Schoeman after the state sent a request for clarification of factual findings in her judgment, which is required before the state can request reservation of questions of law in terms of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act for consideration by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
National Prosecuting Authority national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said it was the “only limited mechanism in which the state can appeal an acquittal judgment in South African law”.
Mhaga said the judge ordered the state and defence to argue the matter before her after Omotoso’s attorney notified the registrar that the defence opposed the state’s request.
“We take the view that it will be appropriate and in order for the judge to provide such clarification before the state can identify and request her to reserve those questions of law,” he said.
Omotoso and his two co-accused were acquitted by Schoeman in the Gqeberha high court of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Schoeman ruled that while she might subjectively believe the complainants, the state had presented nothing to disprove the account presented by the accused.
Omotoso had spent eight years behind bars and faced 32 charges including sexual assault, rape, racketeering and human trafficking. He was alleged to have groomed and abused girls as young as 14, but in April, exactly eight years after his arrest, he walked out a free man, after the judge lambasted the prosecution for rank incompetence and failure to corroborate the charges.
Omotoso appeal process set for Gqeberha high court
NPA in last-ditch bid to appeal acquittal of Timothy Omotoso and co-accused on rape and human trafficking charges
The Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha will on Monday hear the first part of the appeal process in the case of Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused, who were acquitted in April of rape and human trafficking.
This follows a directive by judge Irma Schoeman after the state sent a request for clarification of factual findings in her judgment, which is required before the state can request reservation of questions of law in terms of section 319 of the Criminal Procedure Act for consideration by the Supreme Court of Appeal.
National Prosecuting Authority national spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said it was the “only limited mechanism in which the state can appeal an acquittal judgment in South African law”.
Mhaga said the judge ordered the state and defence to argue the matter before her after Omotoso’s attorney notified the registrar that the defence opposed the state’s request.
“We take the view that it will be appropriate and in order for the judge to provide such clarification before the state can identify and request her to reserve those questions of law,” he said.
Omotoso and his two co-accused were acquitted by Schoeman in the Gqeberha high court of rape, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Schoeman ruled that while she might subjectively believe the complainants, the state had presented nothing to disprove the account presented by the accused.
Omotoso had spent eight years behind bars and faced 32 charges including sexual assault, rape, racketeering and human trafficking. He was alleged to have groomed and abused girls as young as 14, but in April, exactly eight years after his arrest, he walked out a free man, after the judge lambasted the prosecution for rank incompetence and failure to corroborate the charges.
He was deported to Nigeria in May.
TimesLIVE
NPA boss Batohi stands her ground as MPs call for her head
Ramaphosa to meet Batohi over NPA ‘infiltration’ claims
SA deports Nigerian preacher Timothy Omotoso
EDITORIAL: Crisis of confidence in SA justice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
It’s a miracle: sea of justice parts
SA deports Nigerian preacher Timothy Omotoso
NPA to appeal acquittal of Nigerian preacher Omotoso and two others
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.