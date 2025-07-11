National

Shell gets go-ahead to drill off west coast

Shell’s previous exploration programme along SA’s east coast has been disrupted by court litigation

11 July 2025 - 11:21
by Wendell Roelf
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/MAY JAMES
A view shows a logo of Shell petrol station in South East London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

Shell has been granted environmental authorisation to drill up to five deepwater wells off SA’s west coast, the company said on Friday.

The oil major applied for authorisation last year and plans to drill exploration or appraisal wells in the Northern Cape Ultra Deep Block in the Orange Basin, at water depths ranging between 2,500m and 3,200m.

Oil companies, including TotalEnergies, are aiming to drill off SA’s west coast, where the prolific Orange Basin extends southwards into the country’s waters, with hopes of replicating significant discoveries made in neighbouring Namibia.

“Should viable resources  be found offshore, this could significantly contribute to  SA’s energy security and the government’s economic development programmes,” Shell said in a statement without providing any timelines.

Shell’s previous exploration programme along SA’s east coast has been disrupted by court litigation over concerns about a lack of public consultation and that seismic surveys may harm the marine environment.

The long-running case is expected to be heard in SA’s highest court later this year and could either help usher in a new exploration boom or dampen expectations.

Mounting environmental pressures, including a bevy of court actions to halt drilling, and cumbersome bureaucracy have stifled SA’s ambitions to develop its oil and gas potential.

The country has lost about half of its refinery capacity over the last few years and depends even more now on imports of refined petroleum products to meet rising demand. 

Reuters

TotalEnergies’ gas projects exit a ‘disaster’, says HCI CEO John Copelyn

Hosken predicts withdrawal of French energy major and other international partners will delay schemes
Companies
11 months ago

Red tape blamed for TotalEnergies’ exit from SA gas exploration

Blow to the industry, says African Energy Chamber after French energy major quits Brulpadda and Luiperd gas projects
Companies
11 months ago

EDITORIAL: Shell’s big upstream gamble

Multinational oil and gas company seems to be putting its eggs in one basket
Opinion
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
HIV/Aids programmes get funding injection from ...
National / Health
2.
Implementation of Bela Act gains momentum ahead ...
National / Education
3.
Unions and business brace for tariff hikes
National
4.
Mbenenge’s cross examination in sexual harassment ...
National
5.
SA carmakers under scrutiny over safety concerns
National

Related Articles

Survey uncovers Joburgers’ favourite petrol station

National

New US sanctions on Gazprombank land PetroSA in a fix

National

Cape Town fuel shortage exposes refining sector’s soft underbelly

National

Constitutional Court says no to Shell appeal bid on Wild Coast

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.