National

Santaco bans taxi driver after ‘barbaric stabbing’ of Cape Town motorist

Santaco examined video footage and identified the taxi owner and driver, and then contacted police with the details

11 July 2025 - 11:27
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
File photo: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
File photo: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The Western Cape chair of the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) has apologised on behalf of the industry for a “barbaric” road-rage incident, in which a minibus taxi driver allegedly repeatedly stabbed a motorist in Cape Town.

The gruesome altercation at the intersection of Koeberg and Voortrekker roads in Maitland, was captured on video by fellow motorists and shared on social media. It depicted the taxi driver pulling an object from his pocket while sitting on the motorist and then allegedly stabbing him — to the horror of witnesses.

When we looked at this [footage] we were shocked. It’s sad to see one of our drivers behaving in that manner, which was barbaric and uncalled for,” said Santaco provincial chair Mandla Hermanus.

While the footage circulated on WhatsApp only recently, the incident happened on June 26. Santaco scrutinised it and managed to identify the taxi owner and driver. Santaco then contacted law enforcement with the details.

Hermanus said the driver would hand himself over to the police and be banned by the association from driving taxis.

The victim’s sister, Jameelah Pandey, appealed for witnesses to contact the police.

“The incident began after the taxi driver repeatedly drove recklessly, cutting my brother off and using his cellphone while driving. Unfortunately, this road rage incident escalated and ended with my brother being stabbed multiple times by the taxi driver,” she wrote.

“Despite his wounds and in a state of shock, my brother managed to drive to N1 City to fetch his daughter from college. Only after arriving there did he collapse from severe blood loss.”

She said petrol station attendants came to his aid. He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding caused by a lacerated spleen.

“His major organs were missed and thanks to the thickness of his hoodie, the stab wounds to his neck were not fatal.”

Her brother was discharged from hospital on July 1 and is recovering at home.

TimesLIVE

DONALD MACKAY: Competition Commission should probe taxi industry

It is difficult to imagine another sector that is so  anticompetitive without any consequences
Opinion
1 month ago

Old Mutual’s bet on taxi industry backfires

One-off R155m impairment of the Bridge Taxi Finance secured loan worsens credit losses in lending business
Companies
9 months ago

Western Cape’s new mobility minister aims to avoid taxi strife

A year after the big Cape Town transport strike, role players are getting together
News & Fox
10 months ago

Santaco hopeful new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing services

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Land Transport Amendment Bill into law a week before starting his second term as president
National
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
HIV/Aids programmes get funding injection from ...
National / Health
2.
Implementation of Bela Act gains momentum ahead ...
National / Education
3.
Unions and business brace for tariff hikes
National
4.
Mbenenge’s cross examination in sexual harassment ...
National
5.
SA carmakers under scrutiny over safety concerns
National

Related Articles

DONALD MACKAY: Competition Commission should probe taxi industry

Opinion / Columnists

Old Mutual’s bet on taxi industry backfires

Companies / Financial Services

Western Cape’s new mobility minister aims to avoid taxi strife

News & Fox

Santaco hopeful new law will reduce taxi violence and regulate e-hailing ...

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.