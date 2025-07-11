New MTN App puts more control in customers’ hands

MTN has taken another bold step in its mission to enable South African consumers and businesses to experience the benefits of a modern connected life. Aimed at enhancing digital agility and providing solution-driven functionality, the newly launched MTN App provides a more innovative, faster, and secure way to manage connectivity.

With simplified mobile solutions, MTN is placing digital self-service, flexibility and affordability at the heart of how it serves its different customer segments ensuring users can stay connected and productive through the MTN App.

Featuring advanced technology and a user-centric design, the App streamlines everyday tasks such as airtime management, bill payments, and employee usage tracking — all from one secure platform.

“The new App is more than a tool; it’s a business and digital enabler. We’re addressing long-standing pain points, ensuring users have what they need to move forward confidently,” says Sudipto Moitra, MTN ICT Enterprise Business general manager.

Secure, seamless and smart

Security has also been a significant focus. The MTN App includes biometric sign-in, reducing login friction and eliminating common access issues. Businesses can rely on secure account management without “three attempts left” login warnings.

Meanwhile, fast airtime recharge options and flexible payment solutions help businesses remain connected during critical calls or travel. Employees and admins alike can stay productive and avoid disruptions.

Incentives for early adopters

To encourage uptake, MTN is offering 1GB* of free data to users who download the App for the first time. This reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting South Africans with innovative and accessible digital tools. This is a once-off incentive available only to first-time downloaders.

Solving real-life challenges

SMEs, in particular, benefit from consolidated management features. SME administrators can now monitor employee data and voice usage, allocate limits, and handle billing — all through the App. For employees, it allows real-time visibility into personal balances and easy top-ups when corporate allocations run out.

“This is a game-changer for both consumer lives and businesses,” says MTN Digital Enablement general manager Gareth Murphy.

“It introduces enhanced innovation and significantly improves the user experience, giving customers full control of their digital journey and connected lives,” he says.

Your MTN world in one place

The zero-rated MTN App enables customers to link all their MTN numbers in one App, allowing them to manage their MTN world in one place. The App also allows users to customise the home screen with applets for quick access to key features, and to access App-Only recharge offers and deals, which can lead to savings of up to 70%.

They can also change price plans and share data with friends and family through the DataShare function, while customised Made4me bargains provide offers tailored to each customer’s usage profile.

Through the new App you can control your spending by checking all your balances from airtime, YelloBucks to MoMo and MTN accounts from your dashboard. You can also manage all your MTN numbers and accounts in one place.

Time to make the move

“As SA’s digital landscape becomes increasingly digital and mobile, the new MTN App stands out as a timely solution to evolving needs. Whether it’s managing costs, improving employee oversight, or simply staying connected across borders, MTN is helping businesses and consumers take control and act towards a brighter future,” says Moitra.

Download the new MTN App now on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery.

This article was sponsored by MTN.

*Ts & Cs apply.