Mandisa Maya wants proof regarding claims of criminal syndicates involving judiciary
The chief justice has cautioned against unsubstantiated allegations
11 July 2025 - 09:38
Chief justice Mandisa Maya wants evidence to back up allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that prosecutors and judicial officers were part of a sophisticated criminal syndicate.
In a media briefing on Sunday, Mkhwanazi detailed events leading to the disbandment of the KwaZulu-Natal task team investigating political assassinations and organised crime. ..
