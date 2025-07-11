B20 makes big push for Basel III easing to unlock billions
Relaxation could free up billions in infrastructure investments for the continent
11 July 2025 - 05:00
The B20 SA finance and infrastructure task force is making a big push for the G20 to relax Basel III capital requirement rules in a bid to give banks more room to invest in infrastructure projects to reignite Africa’s economy and integration.
At the heart of the recommendations by the task force is to support investment in infrastructure, increase access to capital and enhance the flow of funds between investors and infrastructure projects and society, including small and medium enterprises...
