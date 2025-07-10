Underresourced defence force will have to reprioritise, Motshekga tells MPs
Hamstrung by a lack of funds, the defence force’s ability to meet current and future defence needs is under pressure
10 July 2025 - 21:13
Defence & military veterans minister Angie Motshekga says financial constraints continue to hamper her department’s operations and it will have to reprioritise to meet its constitutional obligations.
Once respected in the region, the defence force is now struggling to meet its commitments to the country and the region...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.