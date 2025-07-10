Structural reforms in the judiciary well under way, confirms minister
Judiciary to gain administrative and financial autonomy under new governance model
10 July 2025 - 10:25
The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) is set to be restructured outside the public service, with the chief justice assuming full executive authority over the institution.
The announcement was made during the 2025/26 budget vote debate for the department of justice and constitutional development...
