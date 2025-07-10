SA carmakers under scrutiny over safety concerns
National Consumer Commission has noted the recent rise of recalls of motor vehicles
10 July 2025 - 05:00
SA car manufacturers have recalled thousands of cars since January over safety concerns, bringing into question the manufacturing standards and testing SA’s consumer protection regime.
In recent months, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has been inundated with reports from nearly every major carmaker in SA, including Toyota, Volkswagen (VW) and Volvo. The defects range from faulty airbag modules and brake systems to fire-prone batteries — could ripple across regional markets and tarnish SA’s image as a safe manufacturing hub...
