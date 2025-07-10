National

Ramaphosa to address nation about Mkhwanazi’s allegations on Sunday

KwaZulu-Natal top cop Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has made explosive allegations against senior politicians and police leaders

10 July 2025 - 19:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday brief the nation on developments arising from statements made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi detailing allegations against senior politicians and leaders of the police.

Mkhwanazi has alleged deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya obstructed justice, stalled investigations into political assassinations and organised crime and shielded politically connected suspects by taking control of more than 120 sensitive dockets. Mkhwanazi said it was done without the authority of the national or provincial commissioner.

Further allegations implicated the police minister Senzo Mchunu, suggesting links to controversial figures such as Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces serious criminal charges, but reportedly remains politically protected while benefiting from lucrative police contracts.

Ramaphosa, who was attending a Brics summit in Brazil on Sunday when Mkhwanazi made the allegations, noted the statements, saying the matter is of grave national security concern.

The presidency called on all parties involved to exercise discipline and restraint, stating the trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. 

The presidency said Ramaphosa undertook to attend to the developments on his return from Brazil due to the implications for national security.

It said he has been seized with the matter in recent days and would, after consultations, address the nation on Sunday evening.

TimesLIVE

DA lays fraud charge against Mchunu

The party has also submitted a formal complaint about the minister to parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Meltdown at SAPS leadership

Dysfunction and distrust grow at the top of the police’s administrative and political leadership
Opinion
3 days ago

Police minister Senzo Mchunu accused of aiding criminal syndicates

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi makes allegations against Mchunu in an explosive briefing
National
3 days ago

Pressure mounts on Mchunu to account for alleged links to criminals

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says police minister owes the party’s leadership an explanation
National
3 days ago

Mkhwanazi would not make unfounded allegations, says Steenhuisen

KZN police commissioner’s claims need more action than we’ve seen to date, says DA leader
National
1 day ago
