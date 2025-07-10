Ramaphosa to address nation about Mkhwanazi’s allegations on Sunday

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday brief the nation on developments arising from statements made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi detailing allegations against senior politicians and leaders of the police.
Mkhwanazi has alleged deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya obstructed justice, stalled investigations into political assassinations and organised crime and shielded politically connected suspects by taking control of more than 120 sensitive dockets. Mkhwanazi said it was done without the authority of the national or provincial commissioner.
Further allegations implicated the police minister Senzo Mchunu, suggesting links to controversial figures such as Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces serious criminal charges, but reportedly remains politically protected while benefiting from lucrative police contracts.
Ramaphosa, who was attending a Brics summit in Brazil on Sunday when Mkhwanazi made the allegations, noted the statements, saying the matter is of grave national security concern.
The presidencycalled on all parties involvedto exercise discipline and restraint, statingthe trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion.
The presidency said Ramaphosa undertook to attend to the developments on his return from Brazil due to the implications for national security.
It said he has been seized with the matter in recent days and would, after consultations, address the nation on Sunday evening.
