Mixed reaction to co-operative governance budget
Some parties reject budget as insufficient to turn around the embattled local government sector
10 July 2025 - 21:05
Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa’s multibillion-rand budget for 2025/26 received a mixed reaction from portfolio committee members, with some rejecting it as insufficient to turn around the embattled sector.
During the budget vote debate in parliament on Thursday, Hlabisa said co-operative governance had been allocated R410.9bn for support to municipalities and their entities, while traditional affairs was allocated R195.5m for transfers and subsidies, including support to the CRL Rights Commission. ..
