Mbenenge’s cross examination in sexual harassment probe ends
The tribunal will return for oral arguments on October 21 before making its decision
10 July 2025 - 13:16
The evidence leader on Thursday concluded her cross examination of Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge at the judicial conduct tribunal which is investigating a complaint of sexual harassment against him.
Mbenenge was on the stand from Monday until Thursday testifying about the sexual harassment complaint made against him by judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo. ..
