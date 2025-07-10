Johan Marais sentenced to 15 years for killing activist Caiphus Nyoka
The case is the first success in many trials of former apartheid security force members alleged to have committed gross human rights violations
The Pretoria high court erupted with cries of “Long live the undying spirit, Caiphus Nyoka, viva!” on Thursday as self-confessed apartheid killer policeman Johan Marais was imprisoned for 15 years for gunning down the 23-year-old East Rand activist in cold blood almost 38 years ago.
The sentence, handed down by judge Mokhine Mosopa on the 66-year-old Koevoet and Reaction Unit veteran who had joined the police at the age of 16, is the first success in a new slew of trials of former apartheid security force members alleged to have committed gross human rights violations — but left untried for two decades in the wake of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC)...
