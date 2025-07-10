Eskom moving towards higher energy availability factor, MPs told
A target of an EAF of more than 70% has been set for end of the financial year, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says
10 July 2025 - 19:57
Structural load-shedding has effectively been eradicated with Eskom gearing to improve its energy availability factor (EAF) to more than 70% by the end of the financial year, electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said in parliament on Thursday.
In the year ending April, the annualised EAF bridged the 60% mark. The EAF is the amount of energy generated as a percentage of installed capacity. ..
