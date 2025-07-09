National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Raw material costs and logistics lead to vinegar shortage in SA

Business Day TV speaks to Marne Dirks, CEO of major vinegar producer Jumbo Brands

09 July 2025 - 20:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Image: Yana Gayvoronskaya/123RF

Global shipping delays, raw material price hikes and local manufacturing hiccups have led to a nationwide vinegar shortage. Business Day TV discussed this scarcity and solutions to it with Marne Dirks, CEO of major vinegar producer Jumbo Brands.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mashatile’s relative breaks silence on lottery ...
National
2.
Section 59 report is ‘flawed and unscientific’, ...
National
3.
Provinces surrender billions in unspent funds to ...
National
4.
Prisons committee supports law change to ...
National
5.
Implementation of Bela Act gains momentum ahead ...
National / Education

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.