Unions and business brace for tariff hikes
The impact of impending levies is already being felt in the Eastern Cape, says Cosatu
09 July 2025 - 16:56
The largest labour federations and business have slammed a proposed 30% blanket tariff by former US President Donald Trump on SA exports, warning it could devastate an already fragile economy grappling with high unemployment and sluggish growth.
The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and the National Council of Trade Unions (Nactu) have raised alarm about the economic and social consequences of the move, which threatens sectors such as automotive manufacturing, agriculture, steel, chemicals and textiles...
