Treasury highlights concerns over SOE bill to MPs
It is unclear what would happen if lenders do not agree to the plan, says Rajesh Rajilal
09 July 2025 - 15:30
The Treasury has raised several concerns about the National State Enterprises Bill, including whether the establishment of a central holding company for SOEs would trigger a call on guarantees by lenders.
It was unclear, it said in parliament on Wednesday, what would happen if lenders did not agree to the plan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.