Mkhwanazi would not make unfounded allegations, says Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen says he has known KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for many years. Picture: ER LOMBARD/FILE
DA leader John Steenhuisen says KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi wouldn’t make “wild and unsubstantiated” allegations.
On Sunday, Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against senior law enforcement officials including police minister Senzo Mchunu, accusing them of interfering in cases the police are investigating.
“Like all South Africans, I was completely shocked by these allegations,” Steenhuisen said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika. “I’ve known Mkhwanazi for many years as a KwaZulu-Natal resident and I’ve known him for his work there. I don’t think he’s someone who makes wild, unsubstantiated allegations. I regard the allegations as incredibly serious.”
Steenhuisen said a full investigation should be conducted into those implicated.
“This is a very serious allegation, and it requires more action than we’ve seen to date. This requires a full parliamentary inquiry through the committee. Mkhwanazi should be given an opportunity to come to parliament and set out these allegations.
“It cannot be that we suffer from a huge crime problem in SA and have these allegations that underworld kingpins are being protected by the very people who should be at the forefront of putting them in jail. There’s no country in the world that would tolerate this, the government shouldn’t.The sooner the situation is clarified, the better it’s going to be.”
He said President Cyril Ramaphosa set the bar high when he fired former deputy minister Andrew Whitfield for an unauthorised trip to the US and more needs to be done on this matter.
Several political parties have rallied behind Mkhwanazi and called for the immediate suspension of Mchunu and deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.
“The people of SA are deeply shaken by these allegations and are asking the right questions, like who’s watching the watchers and who’s keeping an eye on the top management of the police.”
While Mchunu has denied all the allegations, Ramaphosa has assured the matter will receive the highest priority.
“It is vital that the integrity of the country’s security services is safeguarded and that the rule of law is affirmed,” the president said.
“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counteraccusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police.”
