Parliament declines DA request to debate Mchunu’s alleged link to ‘Cat’ Matlala
KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accuses Mchunu of colluding with Matlala, who received the large tender — now cancelled — from the SAPS
09 July 2025 - 09:07
UPDATED 09 July 2025 - 13:42
National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza has declined a request to hold a parliamentary debate on alleged criminal links to police minister Senzo Mchunu, saying the allegations remain unsubstantiated.
Didiza has instead directed parliament’s portfolio committees on police, justice and constitutional development and the joint standing committee on intelligence to urgently consider the allegations against Mchunu made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. ..
