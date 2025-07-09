Mbenenge battles to explain message, denies explicit image claim
Eastern Cape judge president tells tribunal he did not send a picture of his private parts to Andiswa Mengo
09 July 2025 - 19:51
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge struggled to explain to the judicial conduct tribunal on Wednesday what a deleted message he sent to a judge’s secretary entailed that she contends was a picture of his private parts.
Mbenenge took the stand at the judicial conduct tribunal on Wednesday for cross-examination by evidence leader advocate Salome Scheepers. ..
