Veteran police officer Maj-Gen Solomon Makgato, head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) in the Western Cape, has been seconded to crime intelligence as acting divisional commissioner.
This follows the arrest of Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and six others for alleged corruption.
National police boss Gen Fannie Masemola, making the announcement on Wednesday, said the seven senior officers had been temporarily transferred within the organisation pending more information.
“Crime intelligence remains a cornerstone of the SA Police Service, essential for proactively identifying criminal networks, preventing organised crime and guiding resource allocation to safeguard national security.
“Its effectiveness directly impacts the SAPS’s ability to combat escalating crime threats.
“Maj-Gen Makgato brings to the position a wealth of experience and knowledge in the intelligence and detective space with 36 years service in the two environments.
“We trust his leadership will enhance efficiency and maintain stability with crime intelligence.”
Cape Hawks boss appointed acting crime intelligence commissioner
Solomon Makgato steps in for Dumisani Khumalo, who was arrested on corruption charges
