Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron has said the cache of firearms seized from controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s home in Durban last year belonged to the security company owned by businessman Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.
In November 2024, more than 40 firearms were confiscated from Mkhize’s mansion during a raid by the Hawks, police and SA Revenue Service.
Matlala was implicated in damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior law enforcement officials, accusing them of interfering in cases police are investigating.
Mkhwanazi said WhatsApp messages found on Matlala’s phone allegedly link police minister Senzo Mchunu to communications through an associate, Brown Mogotsi.
Matlala was arrested on May 14 on three counts of attempted murder. The police awarded his company a R360m contract in 2024.
Briefing the media on Monday, Cameron said eight weeks ago they started questioning how Matlala’s company continues to receive accreditation from the Private Security Regulatory Authority (Psira) despite allegations of transgressions.
“After questioning Psira about how they continue to allow accreditation, the answer was they couldn’t find a transgression,” Cameron said.
“If it were you and me who kept firearms illegally at a property where they are not registered to be kept, and that is not fit and proper for keeping the firearms, we would not only face criminal procedures, but we would obviously have our firearms seized.
“All the firearms were returned to the security company and despite parliamentary questions submitted two months ago, there has been no answer.”
Weapons cache seized at Shauwn Mkhize’s home belonged to ‘Cat’ Matlala’s security firm, Cameron says
Matlala was implicated in damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner
