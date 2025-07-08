National

Weapons cache seized at Shauwn Mkhize’s home belonged to ‘Cat’ Matlala’s security firm, Cameron says

Matlala was implicated in damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner

08 July 2025 - 19:43
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron has said the cache of firearms seized from controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s home in Durban last year belonged to the security company owned by businessman Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.

In November 2024, more than 40 firearms were confiscated from Mkhize’s mansion during a raid by the Hawks, police and SA Revenue Service.

Matlala was implicated in damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against senior law enforcement officials, accusing them of interfering in cases police are investigating.

Mkhwanazi said WhatsApp messages found on Matlala’s phone allegedly link police minister Senzo Mchunu to communications through an associate, Brown Mogotsi.

Matlala was arrested on May 14 on three counts of attempted murder. The police awarded his company a R360m contract in 2024.

Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: INSTAGRAM/KWA_MAMKHIZE
Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: INSTAGRAM/KWA_MAMKHIZE

Briefing the media on Monday, Cameron said eight weeks ago they started questioning how Matlala’s company continues to receive accreditation from the Private Security Regulatory Authority (Psira) despite allegations of transgressions.

“After questioning Psira about how they continue to allow accreditation, the answer was they couldn’t find a transgression,” Cameron said.

“If it were you and me who kept firearms illegally at a property where they are not registered to be kept, and that is not fit and proper for keeping the firearms, we would not only face criminal procedures, but we would obviously have our firearms seized.

“All the firearms were returned to the security company and despite parliamentary questions submitted two months ago, there has been no answer.” 

TimesLIVE

Pressure mounts on Mchunu to account for alleged links to criminals

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says police minister owes the party’s leadership an explanation
National
1 day ago

WATCH: SA crime stats cooler but heat turned up on Mchunu with corruption claims

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Politics
5 hours ago

Police minister Senzo Mchunu accused of aiding criminal syndicates

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi makes allegations against Mchunu in an explosive briefing
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Meltdown at SAPS leadership

Dysfunction and distrust grow at the top of the police’s administrative and political leadership
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Mashatile’s relative breaks silence on lottery ...
National
2.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu accused of aiding ...
National
3.
Provinces surrender billions in unspent funds to ...
National
4.
Inquiry finds medical schemes used racial ...
National
5.
Pressure mounts on Mchunu to account for alleged ...
National

Related Articles

Pressure mounts on Mchunu to account for alleged links to criminals

National

WATCH: SA crime stats cooler but heat turned up on Mchunu with corruption claims

Politics

Police minister Senzo Mchunu accused of aiding criminal syndicates

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.