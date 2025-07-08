Minister hails reforms to turn around home affairs
Leon Schreiber cites the department’s many achievements during the budget vote debate
08 July 2025 - 18:21
Most members of the home affairs portfolio committee spoke in favour of the budget vote tabled by home affairs minister Leon Schreiber last week, saying the department was finally delivering for the people of SA.
Giving his budget vote speech in the National Assembly on Thursday, Schreiber cited among the department’s achievements over the year the clearing of a backlog of more than 306,000 visa applications dating back more than a decade. ..
