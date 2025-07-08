Mengo’s ‘earn it’ post led to my persistence, says Mbenenge
Judge president tells judicial conduct tribunal about his sexual advances towards Andiswa Mengo
08 July 2025 - 22:45
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge told the judicial conduct tribunal on Tuesday he persisted with sexual advances towards a judge’s secretary because she told him to “earn it”.
Mbenenge took the stand for the second time on Tuesday to defend himself against the complaint by Andiswa Mengo, a junior in the division who reported him for sexual harassment. ..
