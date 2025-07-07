SA is known for having a poor savings culture. The most recent Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor indicates that only 4 in 10 working South Africans are putting money away for a rainy day.
To change this, Momentum Group Foundation believes South Africans need to start saving like millionaires do. Business Day TV spoke to John Manyike from Old Mutual and Salem Nyati from Momentum Group Foundation for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to save like a millionaire
Business Day TV spoke to John Manyike from Old Mutual and Salem Nyati from Momentum Group Foundation
